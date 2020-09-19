1/1
Ellen Morrone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Ann Morrone
Ellen Ann Morrone peacefully passed away at her home on September 3, 2020. Born on September 16, 1932, Ellen was the daughter of the late Frederick E. and Eleanor (Carbone) Dellaca.
She graduated from Norwalk High School and went on to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked as a visiting nurse with the Norwalk Health Department.
She was predeceased by her first husband Alan Hegeman, her second husband John Morrone, and her beloved brother Paul F. Dellaca. She is survived by many cousins.
Ellen was a lifetime resident of Norwalk, CT and a dedicated volunteer to both her church and community.
A Mass of Christian Burial took place at St. Thomas the Apostle Church Saturday, September 19, 2020 followed by a private entombment. The Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family and read full obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved