Ellen Morrone

Ellen Ann Morrone
Ellen Ann Morrone peacefully passed away at her home on September 3, 2020. Born on September 16, 1932, Ellen was the daughter of the late Frederick E. and Eleanor (Carbone) Dellaca.
She graduated from Norwalk High School and went on to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked as a visiting nurse with the Norwalk Health Department.
She was predeceased by her first husband Alan Hegeman, her second husband John Morrone, and her beloved brother Paul F. Dellaca. She is survived by many cousins.
Ellen was a lifetime resident of Norwalk, CT and a dedicated volunteer to both her church and community.
A Mass of Christian Burial took place at St. Thomas the Apostle Church Saturday, September 19, 2020 followed by a private entombment. The Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com
to leave an online condolence for the family and read full obituary.