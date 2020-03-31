|
|
Elnore M Green
Elnore M. (Darden) Green passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Notre Dame in Norwalk, CT.
Elnore Green was born on April 20, 1937 in Derby, CT, the daughter of Rev. John and Josephine Darden. She was a lifetime resident of Norwalk; her nickname was Norkey. She was joined in marriage in 1956 to Rev. Winder Green who preceded her in death.
Elnore Green retired from Stop & Shop. She was the director and musician for various churches and served in ministry as an evangelist and missionary throughout her lifetime. She was a member of Canaan Institutional Church, Norwalk. She loved to praise the Lord!
Elnore Green has left to cherish her memory one son, Russell (Frances) Darden of Charleston, SC; three daughters, Nina Green of Charleston, SC, Christina Green of Hartford, CT and Juanita (Brian) Davis of Norwalk, CT; one sister, Elmira Wilson; also five grandsons, five granddaughters and two great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death are four brothers and three sisters. She also leaves to witness her life several nieces and nephews and a host of church congregations and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Due to ongoing precautionary measures regarding the Coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main Street Norwalk, CT. Please visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com to express your condolences to the family.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 1, 2020