Elouise Brown

On Saturday, June 29, 2019, Elouise Brown, 82, transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February, 20, 1937 in Williston, South Carolina to Fred Smalls, Sr. and Carrie Weathersbee Smalls. Mrs. Brown was predeceased by her husband Harry L. Brown. She retired from Measurement Systems after numerous years of service. Her memory will be treasured by her daughter; Alma T. Howard and husband Kelvin E. Howard, two grandchildren; Felicia Howard and Shareese Howard, three great-grandchildren; Dempsey Dyer, Nayla and Leona Dyer, three sisters; Elizabeth Jefferson (George), Barbara Bowers and Gwendolyn George (Jesse), two brothers; Fred Smalls, Jr. and Selvin Smalls (Cathy) and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mrs. Brown was also predeceased by her grandson Jermaine Howard. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 am at Grace Baptist Church, 17 West Ave., Norwalk, CT with Rev. Carleton Giles officiating and Rev. Dr. Thomas Nins eulogist. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk. Memorial contributions may be made to the Whittingham Cancer Center, 24 Stevens St., Norwalk, CT in lieu of flowers. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services. Published in The Hour on July 4, 2019