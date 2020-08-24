Elvinio Giacomini

Elvinio "Vinnie" Giacomini
Elvinio A. "Vinnie" Giacomini, 96, husband of the late Eleanor (Denicola) Giacomini, died on August 21, 2020 at his home in Norwalk with his daughters by his side. He was born in Norwalk, the son of the late John and Dina Giacomini.
He was a graduate of Norwalk High School class of 1941. Upon return from World War II, where he served in the U.S. Army as Master Sergeant, he graduated from Bryant College in 1948 with a degree in accounting. He was a self-employed CPA in Norwalk until his retirement in 1995.
Throughout his life, Vinnie was an active volunteer in many organizations. He was a past member of the Pioneer Hook and Ladder Company #1 of the Norwalk Fire Department, a member of the Pietro Micca Lodge, Order of the Sons of Italy, where he served as Treasurer in 1956 and Venerable in 1966, a member of the Knights of Columbus and The Catholic Club. He also served as Treasurer for the City of Norwalk from 1959-1965. Vinnie served as Chairman of the Board for Oak Hills Park for ten years beginning in 1965 and he served as an usher until the age of 90 for St. Jerome Church.
In his spare time, Vinnie was an avid traveler, loved spending time with his family and friends, and enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Vinnie is survived by his loving daughters, Barbara Faccenda and her husband Leonard, of Norwalk, Diane Vincent and her husband Mark, of Norwalk, five cherished grandchildren Mark and Brian Vincent, Alex, Jennifer and Christopher Faccenda, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Elsie Bruschi. The family would like to thank Ann Marie Williams for her loving care and devotion for the past two and a half years. They were blessed to have her share this time with Vinnie and his family.
His family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5-7 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 27 at St. Jerome Church, Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk, CT 06851. To leave an online condolence for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com