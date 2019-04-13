Elvio Casatelli

Elvio Casatelli, age 79, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Elvio was born in Ausonia, Italy on October 23, 1939, and was a son to the late Luigi Casatelli and Maria Barile Casatelli.

Elvio migrated to the United States from Italy, with his wife in 1968. He was a stone craftsman, and with his wife and three children, owned and operated Casatelli Marble and Tile Imports in Norwalk. Elvio was an avid fisherman and enjoyed gardening. He loved sharing conversation and food, was a kind, caring family man, and a wonderful friend to many. He will be dearly missed and remembered for his many acts of kindness and big heart.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Eugenia Colacicco Casatelli, and his children; a son Luigi Casatelli of Norwalk, and two daughters; Mary Lou (Jason) Lord of New Canaan and Liza Mariani of Wilton, CT. He was a wonderful and loving father to his children and was blessed with five grandchildren whom he adored; Jack Mariani, Stefania Mariani, Andrew Lord, Alyssa Mariani, and Gabriella Casatelli. He is also survived by his sister; Maria Dantini and brothers; Marcello Casatelli and Palmino Casatelli, and several dear nieces and nephews.

Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Avenue, Westport. Entombment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery Mausoleum, New Canaan. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com for more information and to leave an online condolence for the family. Published in The Hour on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary