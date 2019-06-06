The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Conte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Conte

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Emma Conte Obituary
Emma Conte
Emma Conte, a resident of Norwalk for fifty-nine years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Notre Dame Convalescent Home. She was 94.
Born in Barano Di'Ischia, Italy, to the late Cecilia D'Iorio and Pietro Paolo Conte on August 9, 1924. Emma had several brothers and sisters. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was kind, gentle and enjoyed being with her family.
She is survived by her daughter Rose Conte Mattera (Salvatore) of Norwalk, and her son Gennaro Conte of Norwalk. She is also survived by her two loving granddaughters, Mary Katherine (Peter) Milliard of Madison, and Jennifer (James) Mills of Fairfield. Also surviving are her four great-grandchildren Ryan, Tyler, Alexa and Max and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband Gerardo Conte, Emma was predeceased by her siblings Ferdinando, Domenico, Giuseppe, Francesco I, Francesco II, Carmela, and Ursula.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, in Historic Norwalk, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew's Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Entombment will follow at St. John's Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to donate please contact www.FeedTheChildren.org Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
Download Now