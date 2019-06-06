Emma Conte

Emma Conte, a resident of Norwalk for fifty-nine years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Notre Dame Convalescent Home. She was 94.

Born in Barano Di'Ischia, Italy, to the late Cecilia D'Iorio and Pietro Paolo Conte on August 9, 1924. Emma had several brothers and sisters. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was kind, gentle and enjoyed being with her family.

She is survived by her daughter Rose Conte Mattera (Salvatore) of Norwalk, and her son Gennaro Conte of Norwalk. She is also survived by her two loving granddaughters, Mary Katherine (Peter) Milliard of Madison, and Jennifer (James) Mills of Fairfield. Also surviving are her four great-grandchildren Ryan, Tyler, Alexa and Max and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband Gerardo Conte, Emma was predeceased by her siblings Ferdinando, Domenico, Giuseppe, Francesco I, Francesco II, Carmela, and Ursula.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, in Historic Norwalk, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew's Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk, CT. Entombment will follow at St. John's Mausoleum.