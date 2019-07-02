|
|
Emma Mae Sloan Nance
Emma Mae Sloan Nance, 89, a longtime resident of Norwalk, CT and widow of the late William "Billy" Nance passed away on Sunday, 30 Jun 2019 at Advent Health Hospital in Palm Coast, FL. Emma's Homegoing services will be held 5 Jul 2019, 12p.m. at Palm Coast Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For those who wish to send flowers, Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL 32177. Please telephone for delivery instructions (386)312-0444.
Published in The Hour on July 3, 2019