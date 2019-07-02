The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel - Palatka
2400 Madison Street
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 312-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Nance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Nance


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Nance Obituary
Emma Mae Sloan Nance
Emma Mae Sloan Nance, 89, a longtime resident of Norwalk, CT and widow of the late William "Billy" Nance passed away on Sunday, 30 Jun 2019 at Advent Health Hospital in Palm Coast, FL. Emma's Homegoing services will be held 5 Jul 2019, 12p.m. at Palm Coast Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For those who wish to send flowers, Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel, 2400 Madison Street, Palatka, FL 32177. Please telephone for delivery instructions (386)312-0444.
Published in The Hour on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now