Ernest Gammer
Ernest Gammer, 95, devoted husband of the late Dorothy Bobrowsky Gammer, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home in Norwalk.
Born in Bronx, New York, on October 23, 1924, he was the son of the late Joseph and Polly Field Gammer.
Ernie was a WWII veteran, an entrepreneur, and a family man who cherished his wife, daughters, and extended family. He owned Atlas Timber Television in Darien/Noroton and enjoyed many years of success in his business. Ernie was a people person known for his sense of humor. He loved to entertain with his jokes, his singing, and his generally easy-going manner. There are never enough words to sum up a long life well lived. For Ernie, his legacy will be his love and affection for his family and friends and his zest for life. He is and will be sorely missed.
Ernest is survived by his loving daughter Barbara Gammer of Norwalk, his sister Marilyn Gammer Ross of Palm Desert, CA, several cousins, and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife Dorothy, Ernest was predeceased by his beloved daughter Elyse Gammer, his sisters Zelma Roter and Doris Damon, and brother Morty Gammer.
A private graveside service was held for Ernest at Beth Israel Cemetery in Norwalk. A memorial will be planned for a later date.
Donations in Ernest's memory may be made by planting trees in Israel or to a charity of one's choice.
Published in The Hour on Jun. 15, 2020.