The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:30 AM
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest M. Greene Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest M. Greene Jr. Obituary
Ernest M. Greene, Jr
Ernest M. Greene, Jr. passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 surrounded with his loving family. He was born on December 4, 1945 in Ridgeway, South Carolina to Josephine Murphy Smith of Norwalk, Connecticut and the late Ernest M. Greene, Sr. In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sisters, Denise Greene, Yvonne Smith and Nancy Sullivan (Richard); one brother, Dennis Greene and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ernest was predeceased by siblings Rosemary Greene, James Greene and Virginia Smith. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:30 a.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Randy Hughes, Eulogist and Rev. Sonya Merrill Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graves Medley Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -