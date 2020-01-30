|
|
Ernest M. Greene, Jr
Ernest M. Greene, Jr. passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 surrounded with his loving family. He was born on December 4, 1945 in Ridgeway, South Carolina to Josephine Murphy Smith of Norwalk, Connecticut and the late Ernest M. Greene, Sr. In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sisters, Denise Greene, Yvonne Smith and Nancy Sullivan (Richard); one brother, Dennis Greene and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ernest was predeceased by siblings Rosemary Greene, James Greene and Virginia Smith. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:30 a.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Randy Hughes, Eulogist and Rev. Sonya Merrill Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 31, 2020