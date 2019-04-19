|
Ernest Reid
Ernest Reid passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 at the age of 82. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Lillie Walston Reid. Ernest retired from Fairfield County Dodge after numerous years of service. His memory will be cherished by his devoted daughter Ernestine Bridget Reid, one son; Michael Walston, one brother; Thomas B. Reid and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by two sisters, Lillian Harris Reid and Evelyn Reid and five brothers, Woodrow Reid, K.T. Reid, Robert S. Reid, Jonah Reid and Albert Reid. Visitation will be held at Graves Medley Funeral Services on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. followed by a service of remembrance at 7:00 p.m. Interment will take place on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk, CT.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 19, 2019