Ernesto Morales
Ernesto Morales, age 64, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Bridgeport, CT. Born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Ernesto was a longtime resident of Norwalk.
Ernesto was predeceased by his parents Alejandro Morales and Augustina Fontanez. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Ofelia Morales and his five children, Ben Morales, Ernesto Morales, Ernesto Morales Jr., Thomas Santiago, and Maryann Burgo, one brother Ali Morales and a host of grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., St Joseph's Church, 85 South Main St., Norwalk, CT. Family will receive guests from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Baker Funeral Services Chapel, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT.
Arrangements are entrusted to Baker Funeral Services, 84 South Main St., Norwalk, CT.
For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices .com
Published in The Hour on Nov. 20, 2019