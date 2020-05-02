Ethelle O. Sanders
Ethelle O. Sanders, age 92, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 30 at Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was the wife of the late Charles Densmore Sanders. She was born in Berkley, Virginia on May 9, 1927, the daughter of the late merchant marine commander Alfred Morgan O'Neal and Stella Veronica (Kozlowski) O'Neal. She was a resident of the Huntington section of Shelton since 1961 prior to moving to Bishop Wicke.
Ethelle graduated from Sprague Academy 1941 as class president and Norwich Free Academy in 1945. She attended the University of Connecticut and was a medical secretary at Avco Lycoming in Stratford, CT. She was the office manager for Neurologic Associates Dr. Sherman, Dr. From and Dr. Cook in Bridgeport and was executive secretary to Richard Rizley at Bridgeport Hospital Foundation Department and retired in 1989 after 12 years. She stayed on as a consultant and was a volunteer in the emergency room.
Ethelle was a member of St. Paul's church in Huntington and was on the vestry, the altar guild, bible study, family table, and prayer chain. She loved to travel the world with her husband Charles and spent time every summer on Block Island, RI for 40 plus years.
She will be remembered for her friendship, her love of cats, birds, watching wildlife and swimming with the dolphins. She always had a smile for everyone and believed in complimenting anyone she met. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, and neighbor.
A heartfelt thank you to all of the staff at Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center for their kindness, patience, sense of humor, compassion, and dedication to her health and well being these past six years. No words can express our gratitude.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Charles Densmore Sanders and a brother, Benjamin Gaskill O'Neal. She is survived by her devoted children, Linda Taylor and her husband Jonathan in Beacon Falls, CT; Glenn Sanders and his wife Robin in North Beach, Maryland; Pricilla Ryan and her husband Kevin in Socorro, New Mexico; and her grandchildren Jonathan Taylor and his wife Sydney, Casey Taylor, Jamie Taylor, Jessie Sanders, Jamie Sanders, JoAnn Moreland and her husband Kenny, Jessica Ryan and her great-grandchildren Ryan Moreland, MacKenzie Moreland, Guy Finley, Joe Finley, and Lily Finley.
Due to the current pandemic health crisis her funeral services are private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in her memory to St. Paul's Church in Huntington, Shelton Animal Shelter or a shelter of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Riverview Funeral Home in Shelton. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Ethelle O. Sanders, age 92, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 30 at Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was the wife of the late Charles Densmore Sanders. She was born in Berkley, Virginia on May 9, 1927, the daughter of the late merchant marine commander Alfred Morgan O'Neal and Stella Veronica (Kozlowski) O'Neal. She was a resident of the Huntington section of Shelton since 1961 prior to moving to Bishop Wicke.
Ethelle graduated from Sprague Academy 1941 as class president and Norwich Free Academy in 1945. She attended the University of Connecticut and was a medical secretary at Avco Lycoming in Stratford, CT. She was the office manager for Neurologic Associates Dr. Sherman, Dr. From and Dr. Cook in Bridgeport and was executive secretary to Richard Rizley at Bridgeport Hospital Foundation Department and retired in 1989 after 12 years. She stayed on as a consultant and was a volunteer in the emergency room.
Ethelle was a member of St. Paul's church in Huntington and was on the vestry, the altar guild, bible study, family table, and prayer chain. She loved to travel the world with her husband Charles and spent time every summer on Block Island, RI for 40 plus years.
She will be remembered for her friendship, her love of cats, birds, watching wildlife and swimming with the dolphins. She always had a smile for everyone and believed in complimenting anyone she met. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, and neighbor.
A heartfelt thank you to all of the staff at Bishop Wicke Health and Rehabilitation Center for their kindness, patience, sense of humor, compassion, and dedication to her health and well being these past six years. No words can express our gratitude.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Charles Densmore Sanders and a brother, Benjamin Gaskill O'Neal. She is survived by her devoted children, Linda Taylor and her husband Jonathan in Beacon Falls, CT; Glenn Sanders and his wife Robin in North Beach, Maryland; Pricilla Ryan and her husband Kevin in Socorro, New Mexico; and her grandchildren Jonathan Taylor and his wife Sydney, Casey Taylor, Jamie Taylor, Jessie Sanders, Jamie Sanders, JoAnn Moreland and her husband Kenny, Jessica Ryan and her great-grandchildren Ryan Moreland, MacKenzie Moreland, Guy Finley, Joe Finley, and Lily Finley.
Due to the current pandemic health crisis her funeral services are private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in her memory to St. Paul's Church in Huntington, Shelton Animal Shelter or a shelter of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Riverview Funeral Home in Shelton. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hour on May 2, 2020.