Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Eugenie Fischer Obituary
Eugenie A. Fischer
Eugenie A. Fischer, wife of the late Hans Fischer was laid to rest on September 21, 2019 at the Memorial Garden at First Congregational Church on the Green in Norwalk. Eugenie was 85 years old when she passed away at the Norwalk Hospital on February 26th. She was born in Schenectady, NY, the daughter of the late Charles and Marion (Thorson) Armstrong. A longtime Norwalk resident, she was passionate about social work and youth. After graduating from Michigan State University, she earned her Master's degree from Columbia University and pursued a career in social work at the Norwalk Superior Courthouse. She was active with the BETAS at First Congregation Church, and in her free time enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking at Sleeping Giant.
She is survived by her two sons, Hans Peter Fischer and his wife Nancy of New Hampshire, and Charles Fischer of Norwalk, three cherished grandchildren and a sister Nancy Henson of Michigan.
Published in The Hour on Sept. 22, 2019
