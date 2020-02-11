The Hour Obituaries
|
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Hillside Cemetery
Wilton, CT
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Hope Evangelical Free Church
240 Wolfpit Rd.
Wilton, CT
Everett Flodeen


1931 - 2020
Everett Flodeen Obituary
Everett B. Flodeen
Everett B. Flodeen, age 88, a longtime resident of Weston, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was the widower of Dorothy Gustafson Flodeen. Born in Corona, New York on October 31, 1931 he was the son of the late Carl and Alice (Anderson) Flodeen. He was a graduate of Brooklyn Automotive HS. Everett worked as a telephone lineman and installer for SNET for 35 years; after his retirement he was a school bus driver for the Weston Schools for 15 years. Mr. Flodeen was a proud US Navy veteran serving during the Korean Conflict on the destroyer escort USS Silverstein. He was a past Grand Marshall of the 2009 Weston Memorial Day Parade, a member and past Commander of Georgetown Post 10190 and attended Hope Church in Wilton where he served as an usher and trustee. He is survived by his devoted daughter Cindy Friedrichsen and her husband Ken of Weston and his 3 grandchildren, Ryan, Elaine and Peter Friedrichsen. He is also survived by 4 nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Gladys Cedarholm of Charlotte, NC. A graveside service with full military honors will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery, Wilton. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Hope Evangelical Free Church, 240 Wolfpit Rd., Wilton with Rev. Don Hay officiating. There will be no prior visiting hours. To offer online condolences, please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com. Donations in his memory may be made to Hope Church, 240 Wolfpit Road, Wilton, CT 06897.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 16, 2020
