Ezequiel "Zeke" Romero
Ezequiel " Zeke" Josue Romero
Ezequiel "Zeke" Josuè Romero passed away on June 15, 2020. He was 24 years old.
Zeke was born on August 30, 1995 to Reyna Rivera. A longtime resident of Norwalk, CT, he received his undergraduate degree from Husson University, and was in his final year of graduate school to receive his Masters Degree in Clinical Psychology, with the plan to serve the lower income community.
Zeke enjoyed watching all sports, but especially football and soccer. He enjoyed working out and spending time with his friends, and traveling the world. Those who loved Zeke knew him to be compassionate and determined. He'll be missed for his witty sense of humor and hearty laugh, among many other endearing qualities.
Zeke is survived by his mother - Reyna Rivera, his siblings - Karla Rivera, Jesslie Romero, and Christian Romero, and his niece - Nicole Rivera. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas M Gallagher Funeral Home, to send online condolances to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com

Published in The Hour on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-359-9999
