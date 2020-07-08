1/
Mrs. Faith Arnold entered into Eternal Rest on June 11, 2020 after a protracted illness at Norwalk Hospital. Faith lived a long, full, creative life. Loved by all who knew her. She met the love of her life, Albert W. Arnold, Sr., while working at Norwalk Savings Society. She also worked at Well Fargo Bank and Fairfield Savings Bank until she retired. Faith and Albert were Reunited on their 65th Wedding Anniversary. A lifelong resident of Norwalk, Faith will be missed by her neighbors/family in Broad River. For the past year she has been a resident of Broad River Senior Homes, the former Broad River School, where she worked, long ago. She was loved by staff and students alike. Faith was a lifelong Yankees fan! She will be missed by her friend Dorothy Kuban of Fairfield - Her Yankee/Jeter watching partner. Faith was a devoted mother and Aunt. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Bambi Arnold of Norwalk, Her son Albert W. Arnold Jr., and his wife MJ of Bridgeport, her nieces Paige Kamaka of Salem, Oregon, Pam Aguinaldo of Maui Hawaii and Bonnie Knettel of Twin Bridges Montana along with many other family and friends both here and abroad. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held art such time the family is able.

Published in The Hour on Jul. 8, 2020.
