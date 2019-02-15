The Hour Obituaries
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
(203) 866-5553
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Magner Funeral Home Inc.
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Zion Hill United Methodist Church
470 Danbury Rd.
Wilton, CT
View Map
Felix "Phil" Antedomenico
Felix F. "Phil" Antedomenico, age 98 of Wilton, died peacefully at the Greens in Wilton on Wednesday, February 13. He was the husband of the late Grace Pepe Antedomenico. Phil was born in Beekman, NY on July 5, 1920, the son of the late Genero and Theresa Vitale Antedomenico and has lived in Wilton for most of his life. He was a graduate of Port Jervis High School, a veteran of WW II, serving as a medic in the Army Air Corps in the China, Burma and India Theater. He was a Scout Master for the Boy Scouts for 45 years for Troop 34 in Norwalk and then Troop 20 in Wilton. Phil was a member of the VFW in New Canaan, the American Legion in Wilton, Masonic Lodge 39 in Georgetown and was a former member of the 1st United Methodist Church in South Norwalk. He was a volunteer for the Wilton Fire Dept. for 35 years, a 52 year member of the Carpenter's Union and served for 5 years as the civil defense director in Wilton.
Survivors include 2 sons, Eugene Antedomenico and Neil Antedomenico, 3 daughters, Phyllis Tranzillo, Theresa Hudak and Mariann Simpson, two half sisters, Carmela Spence and Theresa Clear, 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and his loving wife in the eyes of God, Nancy Wanke. Felix was also predeceased by 11 of his siblings.
Services will be held on Monday, February 18, 11:30 a.m. at the Zion Hill United Methodist Church, 470 Danbury Rd. in Wilton. Entombment with full military honors will follow at Willowbrook Cemetery in Westport. Phil's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Donations in his name may be made to the Zion Hill Accessibility Fund, care of the church. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Feb. 15, 2019
