Dr. Felix Robert "Bob" Sava
September 9, 1941 - November 15, 2020. On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Dr. Felix Robert "Bob" Sava of Beacon Falls, CT, formerly of Norwalk, CT passed away at the age of 79. Following a recent thoracic aortic aneurysm repair and lung cancer diagnosis, and always loving a good fight, he battled to the very end. Bob left this earth peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and daughters.
Born to Felix "Chet" and Connie (Ingala) Sava on September 9, 1941, Bob was raised with his sister, Diane, in Wakefield, MA. He graduated from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine in 1965. He began practicing at the Darien Veterinary Clinic in 1966 and became co-owner in 1976. Over the course of 40 years "Dr. Bob" dedicated himself to caring for the family pets of Darien and surrounding communities. He was instrumental in the founding of an emergency veterinary service in Norwalk, CT.
In 1965, he married the love of his life, Nancy (Jackson). They settled in Norwalk, CT where they raised their three beautiful daughters and lived until 2008. During their marriage they enjoyed traveling with excursions to Italy, Great Britain and Alaska. Bob and his family spent their summers at the Roton Point Beach Club in Rowayton, CT where he faithfully served as a member of the Board of Directors from 1985 to 1991 and again from 1998 to 2007. He was an active tennis player and loved to spend evenings in the grove with family and friends. His love for animals led to many cherished family pets from Amber, his beloved golden retriever to Jasper the raccoon, one of the many animals he brought home to rescue and rehabilitate.
Second only to his love for his family, was Bob's love of gadgets and all things technical. He would spend hours pouring over manuals so he knew every detail of how a gadget worked. Even in his final days, one of Bob's last requests was to be able to read the manual for his new wheelchair!
In 2008, Bob and Nancy moved to Chatfield Farms in Beacon Falls, CT where he discovered his latest passion for pickleball. Transferring his skills from tennis to the pickleball court, Bob loved to organize games and tournaments and even introduced the game to his children and grandchildren. He created many happy memories at Chatfield Farms playing pickleball and golf and talking Red Sox baseball, New York Giants Football and all things Fighting Illini.
Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Sava of Beacon Falls, his daughters Krista (Mark) Johnson of San Diego, CA, Melissa (Bill) Ronk of Wilton, CT, and Stephanie (Mike) Sullivan of Monroe, CT, his grandchildren, Emma, Billy, Hunter, Peyton, Alexis, Camden and Samantha and his sister Diane Purcell of Wakefield, MA as well as his nephews, Tom, David and Brian Purcell.
A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: PAWS Animal Rescue in Norwalk or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
