Fernell Williams

Fernell Williams transitioned peacefully into eternal life while at Connecticut Hospice on Saturday, July 13, 2019. During his last days his devoted family never left his side. Fernell was born in Vance, South Carolina on October 9, 1931 to the late Code Williams and Celie (Wright) Williams Davis. He was raised by his loving stepfather the late Levy Davis after his mother remarried. He attended Lodge Hall school in Vance, South Carolina. Fernell married at a young age to the lovely Margaret (Pendergrast)Williams. After the death of his father-in-law, Fernell assisted his new family in working on their farm before relocating to Connecticut to pave the way for his family's arrival. Fernell and Margaret were blessed with 6 children, 3 boys and 3 girls. In Connecticut Fernell eventually became an employee of Norwalk Public Works, where he acquired his license as a heavy machine operator of cranes and pay loaders. He enjoyed a successful career before retiring after 29 years of service. Fernell was a devout Mets fan. He enjoyed fishing and watching Jeopardy and other game shows. Most of all, he enjoyed relaxing with his brothers and other family and friends. He was a regular supporter of his family church, Rock Hill AME in Vance, South Carolina. Fernell was predeceased by Margaret (Pendergrast) Williams, his wife for 54 years, his parents, Code Williams and Celie (Wright) Williams; his stepfather, Levy Davis; brothers, Benjamin (BT) Williams, Raymond Williams, Julius (5 Cent) Williams, Frederick Davis and only sister, Ruby (Williams) Harmon. Fernell leaves to cherish his memories his loving children, Romeo Williams of SC, Robbie C. Williams of CT, Barbara L. (Clarence) Thompson of CT, Scottenia Williams of CT, Velvet (Ray) Duncan of CT and Bernard Williams of CT; his brothers, Woodrow (Shirley) Williams and Howard Davis; his sisters-in-law Earthalee (Prezzie) Williams, Blondella Davis and Hattie Williams all of SC, and Annie W. Brevard of CT; his grandchildren, Nyree, Star, Robbia, Kynesha, Maurice, Rhannon, Nichelle, Alexandra, Joshua, Mae Leah and Dimitri, as well as 7 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. On behalf of the children, siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews of Fernell Williams, we would like to share thanks for the many expressions of kindness, love and concern from those who share our grief during this time of bereavement. Fernell is greatly loved and cherished and will be profoundly missed. May God bless you all. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Rock Hill AME Church, 405 Rock Hill Rd, Vance, SC. Calling hours 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Under the direction of Williams Funeral Home 2857 Cleveland Street, Elloree, SC. Interment in Rock Hill AME Church Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Williams Family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net Published in The Hour on July 18, 2019