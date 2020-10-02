Filomena Avellino
Filomena Avellino was born in Naples, Italy on August 14, 1936. She departed this life on September 29, 2020, at the age of 84. She passed away peacefully at Norwalk Hospital surrounded by her family after a courageous two-month hospital stay. She was the loving wife of Luigi Avellino for 59 years, beloved mother to Victor and Maria, and an amazing grandmother to Victor Jr., Joshua, Tiana, and Sal.
A funeral mass is being held on Saturday, October 3rd at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mathew's church, 216 Scribner Avenue in Norwalk, CT. Followed by a Christian burial at St. John's Cemetery. The Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street in Historic Norwalk has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com
for complete obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family.