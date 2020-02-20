|
Florence B. Lassen
Florence Elizabeth Brown Lassen found peace on February 19, 2020.
Born August 29, 1931 in New Haven, CT to Stephen D. Brown and Muriel Sommers Brown. Florence (Flo) graduated from Stamford High School in 1950, where she sang in the school choir. The highlight of her time in the choir was when they sang at the Christmas tree lighting in Rockefeller Center in 1949.
After graduating high school, Flo married Charles W. Lassen, Jr., moved to Norwalk and they began their family. While most of time was dedicated to raising her family, she was also a devoted volunteer at Rowayton Methodist Church.
Flo put her experience dressing her six growing children to work at Lennettes Children Shop in Westport, CT. She worked as salesclerk and buyer until it's closing. Then, Flo worked as the receptionist at Cranbury Chiropractic in Norwalk, CT, where she was known for her welcoming smile and positive attitude.
In her leisure time, Flo had a wide circle of friends who enjoyed boating and socializing. Flo loved all types of music from Bach and Beethoven to Sinatra and The Beatles and showed that love through supporting the Norwalk Symphony throughout the years. Flo's other lifelong passion was cooking for those she loved. When her children had families of their own, every Sunday night became "Dinner at Grandma's", where her large family gathered to enjoy her delicious homemade dinners.
She is survived by four of her children and their spouses, Richard Lassen of Richmond, VA, Nancy Collins of Danbury, CT, Cindy Yocum of Norwalk, CT, and Leigh Palumbo of Fairfield, CT. She was predeceased by two of her sons, Tom and Bill Lassen. Florence is also survived by a large loving family including 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren throughout Connecticut and all throughout the US.
A Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 10 a.m. at the Southport Congregational Church, 524 Pequot Ave., Southport, CT. Interment will be private. Florence's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Monday, Feb. 24, from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made the . For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Feb. 21, 2020