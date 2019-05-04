The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls
96 Dickinson Ave. P.O. Box 396
Enosburg Falls, VT 05450
802-933-4408
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Vavoudis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence "Connie" Vavoudis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence "Connie" Vavoudis Obituary
Florence Vavoudis
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Florence "Connie" M. (Comings) Vavoudis, age 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the comfort of her home.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls, Vermont. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Richford.
Visitation will be held on Friday, at Spears Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service.
A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Hour on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now