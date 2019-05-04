|
Florence Vavoudis
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Florence "Connie" M. (Comings) Vavoudis, age 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the comfort of her home.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls, Vermont. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Richford.
Visitation will be held on Friday, at Spears Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service.
A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Hour on May 4, 2019