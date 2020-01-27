|
Frances L. Goldman
Dec. 29, 1921 - Jan. 3, 2020
Frances L. Goldman, of Norwalk, CT passed away peacefully at the age of 98 on January 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Samuel and Lillian Lebedin.
Fran was dearly loved by her 2 daughters, Paula G. Letson (Edward) of Littleton, NH and Terry G. Tannen (Charles) of Westport, CT. She doted on her 4 grandchildren and her 6 great-grandchildren. She was proud of their accomplishments and they could always count on her good advice, loving support, generosity, and her sense of fun.
Fran was a longtime dedicated third grade teacher at Wolfpit School in Norwalk. She was an avid animal advocate and enjoyed her many pets. Some of her favorite pastimes were reading, dancing, listening to music, traveling, beach going, playing Bridge, going out to dinner and especially getting together with her family. She will be missed dearly but will remain in our hearts and memories forever.
Should friends desire, please make a donation to your favorite animal protection organization in her memory.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 28, 2020