Frances Wagner
Frances Wagner, age 89, of Norwalk passed away peacefully at Autumn Lake on January 9, 2020. Frances was born in Quebec, Canada on July 3, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Victor Boisvert and Anne Marie Thelland. She was the beloved wife of the late Emery L. Wagner.
Frances, affectionately called Mimi, is survived by her two daughters; Debra Cardamone (Dominick) of Norwalk, and Arleen Hegedus (Keith) of Pepperell, MA, and four dear grandsons; Jacob Kozar, Zachary Kozar, Justin Hegedus (Rachelle) and Brandon Hegedus. She was preceded in death by her son, Don T. Wagner, and her siblings; Therese, Marie Ange, Madeline, Rita, Marie Rose, Jean, Gerald, Armand and Philias.
Frances is one of fourteen children and was the only one to immigrate to the United States. She married loving husband, Emery in 1950 on her 20th birthday. Frances attended the Reisch Business School in Quebec and then enjoyed a successful career with Caldor Corporate Offices in Norwalk. She took great pride in work, was a loving mother of three, and a devout parishioner of St. Philip Church. Her passion was singing in French, especially La Vie En Rose. She will be lovingly remembered for her elegant style and grace and for feeding the birds at Autumn Lake. Frances cherished her family and friends and will be dearly missed.
Friends are invited to greet the family on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, In Historic Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Philip R.C. Church, Norwalk. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Philip Church. For more information, visit www.norwalkfh.com where you can leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 11, 2020