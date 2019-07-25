|
Francesca Tuccinardi
Francesca Tuccinardi, 51, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 25, 2019. She was born on January 5, 1968 to the late Domenico and Carlotta (Bertuccio) Santoro and is the beloved wife of Antonio Tuccinardi.
Francesca's pride and joy was not only her children but her family as a whole. She loved nothing more than spending time with them and sharing stories.
In addition to her husband, Antonio, she is survived by her two loving children, Nicole and Antonio Tuccinardi; two brothers, Angelo and Nicola Santoro; two sisters, Tina Granata and Teresa Mallozzi; her sister-in-law Angela Cirifalco, brother-in-law John Tuccinardi as well as many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by two brothers; Dominick and Lorenzo Santoro.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday July 29, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 85 South Main St., Norwalk, CT with burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery, 223 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk, CT. To sign our online guestbook or to leave a condolence, please visit www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on July 26, 2019