Francis F. Lane

Francis F. Lane passed away March 18 in Fort Pierce, Florida after a long illness.

Born in Norwalk May 27, 1927, he was the son of the late George and Andrea Lane. He was predeceased by his brothers George, Edward and David.

Fran grew up working in the businesses established by his father, Lane Enterprises, and took over the operation of the former car dealership Lane Motors, which he managed for many years with his brother David.

An avid and experienced outdoorsman, he traveled widely in northern New England, and the Canadian Provinces. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating throughout his lifetime. He also had a passion for cooking, entertaining and he was also an avid reader.

Mr. Lane was a Military veteran having served in the US Army during the Korean conflict.

He especially enjoyed spending many seasons living on Lake Spofford, New Hampshire. He will always be remembered by family and friends for his love of life, companionship and sense of humor.

He is survived by three children, Andrea, Michael, and Francis, three grandchildren, Hanna, Matthew, and Brook, one wild great-grandson, Winslow, and his spouse, Mary, of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

A service in the celebration of his life is planned for by his family members in the early summer.