Dr. Francis Ferdinand Paul, age 76, passed away May 7, 2019 in North Muskegon, MI. Francis was born December 3, 1942 to Franz and Anna (Pfeifauf) Paul in Bridgeport, CT. He grew up in Norwalk, CT and completed both his undergraduate work and medical school at Yale University; he then served his country in the U.S. Navy as a neurosurgeon during the Vietnam War. Fran continued in private practice over the next 20 years. He was a licensed pilot, Ham radio operator, and a member of The Packard Car Club; Fran also loved trains and was part of the Muskegon Railroad Historical Society. He leaves behind and his memory will be cherished by his children, grandchildren, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father and mother. A memorial service will be held in Norwalk, CT.