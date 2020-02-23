|
|
Francis James Fite Waters
Francis James Fite Waters, age 90 of Wilton, died peacefully at Wilton Meadows on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Joanne Ashman Waters. Francis was born in Hove, England on September 20, 1929, the son of the late George Fite Waters and Helen Greenwell Waters, and lived in Norwalk and Wilton for most of his life. He was part of the first graduating class of Fairfield University and worked on the development of the Univac computer at Remington Rand in South Norwalk, where he met Joanne. He later became the first Director of Data Processing for the City of Norwalk.
In addition to the many family vacations and trips around the United States he and Joanne enjoyed, Francis was very involved with the Boy Scouts, Troop 19 in Norwalk for many years. He also volunteered his time with ACRM at Norwalk Hospital, Notre Dame Convalescent Home in Norwalk, Weir Farm in Wilton and the Nature Conservancy at Devil's Den in Weston. He was very generous with his time and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include four children, David Waters and his wife Cindy, Susan Costello and her husband Rudy, Joyce Ratliff and her husband Jim and William "Woody" Waters, five grandchildren, Michael (Moriah) Gienger, Caroline Gienger, Thomas Costello, Steven Costello and Rachel Waters, along with several nieces and nephews. Francis was blessed with his friends at Brookdale and the wonderful care and companionship of Inez and Alexis, for which his family is grateful.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Rd. in Wilton at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery in Norwalk. Family and friends will gather in the church community room from 9:30 until mass begins. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Francis' name may be made to Boy Scout Troop 19 in Norwalk or the Nature Conservancy. For directions or to leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020