The Hour Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
Resources
More Obituaries for Franco Trani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franco Trani

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franco Trani Obituary
Franco Trani
Franco Trani, age 86, of Norwalk died peacefully on January 13, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Franco was born in Ischia, Italy on February 22, 1933, and was a son to Antonio Trani and Fortuna DiMeglio Trani. He was the adoring husband of Lucia Taliercio Trani.
In addition to his loving wife, Franco is survived by his son, Louis Trani (Rosemary) of Norwalk, three beautiful granddaughters, Melissa, Luciana and Jessica Trani, of Norwalk, a sister, Carmela Mazzella, a brother, Antonio Trani, and many dear nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Trani, and his siblings, Nicola, Michele, Filippo, Giuseppe and Cristina.
Franco was a kind, humble, generous man who emigrated to the U.S. in 1964. He and Lucia enjoyed 62 years of marriage and were the best of friends. Franco enjoyed his work in landscaping and served in the Italian Military. He took great pride in his family and his garden, especially his tomatoes! He will be remembered for his wit, his charm, his impeccable style and his warm smile. His home was like a slice of Italy and was always open to friends, where he enjoyed sharing coffee, home-made wine and home-made tomato sauce. He and Lucia enjoyed cruises, traveling the world, and spending winters in Tampa, Florida. Franco will be always and forever in the hearts of his family.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall St., In Historic Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, 223 Richards Ave., Norwalk. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franco's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -