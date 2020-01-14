|
|
Franco Trani
Franco Trani, age 86, of Norwalk died peacefully on January 13, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Franco was born in Ischia, Italy on February 22, 1933, and was a son to Antonio Trani and Fortuna DiMeglio Trani. He was the adoring husband of Lucia Taliercio Trani.
In addition to his loving wife, Franco is survived by his son, Louis Trani (Rosemary) of Norwalk, three beautiful granddaughters, Melissa, Luciana and Jessica Trani, of Norwalk, a sister, Carmela Mazzella, a brother, Antonio Trani, and many dear nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Trani, and his siblings, Nicola, Michele, Filippo, Giuseppe and Cristina.
Franco was a kind, humble, generous man who emigrated to the U.S. in 1964. He and Lucia enjoyed 62 years of marriage and were the best of friends. Franco enjoyed his work in landscaping and served in the Italian Military. He took great pride in his family and his garden, especially his tomatoes! He will be remembered for his wit, his charm, his impeccable style and his warm smile. His home was like a slice of Italy and was always open to friends, where he enjoyed sharing coffee, home-made wine and home-made tomato sauce. He and Lucia enjoyed cruises, traveling the world, and spending winters in Tampa, Florida. Franco will be always and forever in the hearts of his family.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Hoyt-Cognetta/Raymond Funeral Home, 5 East Wall St., In Historic Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's Church, 216 Scribner Ave., Norwalk. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, 223 Richards Ave., Norwalk. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 15, 2020