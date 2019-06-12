The Hour Obituaries
Frank A. Dudas
Frank Alexander Dudas, 90, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Norwalk, died on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice in Florida. Born in Stamford, the son of the late Frank and Elsie (Kozma) Dudas, he was the husband of the late Grace (Szabo) Dudas. A member of Masonic Lodge #5 in Stamford, Frank was also a member of the IBEW-Local 208, and was a retired electrician. He enjoyed family, church, fishing, gardening and always had a joke ready to share. He loved to hear people laugh.
Survived by his children, George (Joyce) Dudas of Bradenton, FL, Kathryn (John) Bajzatt of Houston, TX and Elizabeth (Mark) Hevesy of Norwalk, and two grandchildren: Eileen (Scott) McConoughey, George Dudas, and great-grandson Ely McConoughey.
Frank's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Monday, June 17 beginning at 11 a.m., with a prayer service officiated by Rev. John Cardamone to be held at noon. Military burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: Calvin Reformed Church, 19 Lexington Avenue (PO Box 629), Norwalk, CT 06852. For directions or online guestbook, please visit www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on June 12, 2019
