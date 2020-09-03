Frank Anthony Guerrero
Frank Anthony Guerrero age 86 of Norwalk died at home in Norwalk surrounded by his loving daughters and devoted friend Moses and Jessie Funes.
Frank was born in Norwalk on Oct. 22, 1933 to the late Anthony and Lena (Gemma) Guerrero.
Frank was lovingly known as "Frankie." At Norwalk H.S where he graduated from, he had the reputation for being a "swell guy."
Where there was a baseball field you would find Frank. He played for Norwalk HS and later in life continued his passion playing softball at calf pasture beach. Frank loved all sports, but his heart belong to baseball and was a loyal fan to the Red Socks. Frank also loved playing craps at the casino, watching the horse races and being on the water. He had a soft spot for animals especially his beloved Airedale "Amber".
Frank previously owned the Sportsman's Cafe in Westport. The last 50 yrs Frank owned Frank's Refuse Service he was passionate about owning his own business, but his real love was for his customers.
Frank loved his family he adored his two daughters and grandchildren. He especially loved spending time with them fishing at his beach house in Westbrook CT.
Survivors Rosemary Nanista, Toni-Francine Palladino, Ralph Palladino and grandchildren Lauren Giraldo ( Sebastian), Megan Palladino, Domenic Palladino, Kirstyn Nanaista and Gemma Nanista. Great-Grandson Luke Giraldo. Niece Lisa Holden great nephew Malaki Holden and Great Niece Jiovanna Holden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Aloysius, 21 Cherry St., New Canaan. CT on Saturday, September 5 at 10 a.m. Franks family will receive friends at the church from 8:30 a.m. until mass begins.
To leave a condolence for his family, please visit: www.Magnerfuneralhome.com