Frank R. Localzo, 79, husband of Concetta Ferro Localzo, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Norwalk Hospital. Born February 7, 1940 in Mount Vernon, NY, he was the son of the late William and Marie Versace Localzo. Frank served in the U.S. Navy, then had a career as an electrician before his retirement. He enjoyed helping others and spent a lot of his time at St. Philip Church where he served as an Altar-server and Eucharistic Minister. Frank will always be remembered for "bringing Light" to the Church. In addition to his wife Jetta, he is survived by his daughter Linda Salvato (Chris) of Wilton and son William Localzo (Tina) of Milford. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Paige Coyle (Dillon), Marisa Salvato, Frank Localzo and Lexi Localzo; and by four sisters: Katherine Korlang, Jane Dapice, Fran Tiso and Linda Schwartz. Friends may call on Monday from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 AM in St. Philip Church, 1 Fr. Conlon Place, Norwalk. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the St. Philip Church Lighting Fund c/o St. Philip Church. Please visit www.collinsfh.com to leave condolences. Published in The Hour on May 10, 2019