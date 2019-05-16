The Hour Obituaries
|
Obituary

Frank Porco, age 58, beloved husband of Patricia Bahner Porco and father of Luke John Porco, died on Wednesday, May 15 at Norwalk Hospital. Frank was born on January 26, 1961 in the Bronx, NY, the son of Rosalia Malito Porco and the late Pietro Porco. He worked for many years as a radio producer in the broadcasting industry. Frank was a former parish council president at St. Philip R.C. Church, a huge fan of the NY Yankees and Pittsburgh Steelers, and classic rock.
In addition to his wife, son, and mother, Frank is survived by his sister Rosanne Bordes, his nephews Stephen Pagnotta and Michael Bordes and many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Frank was predeceased by his brother Carlo Porco.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Philip Church, 1 Fr. Conlon Pl., Norwalk. Friends will be received at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to St. Philip Church or the (www.kidney.org). For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on May 16, 2019
