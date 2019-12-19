The Hour Obituaries
Francis "Frank" Sandall
Francis A. "Frank" Sandall, age 79 of Norwalk, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ida Cocchia Sandall for 56 years. Frank was born in Norwalk on August 11, 1940, the son of the late Francis A. and Edith (Munrow) Sandall. He attended local schools and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era. Frank was the former owner of the Briefcase Tobacco Store and was retired from H. Muehlstein where he had been a credit manager. He was a member and past President of the Norwalk Lions Club, member of the Young Republicans and served on the Norwalk Common Council. Before his illness, Frank was also very involved with St. Jerome Church as a reader and Eucharistic Minister and he was also a member of the Emmaus PIE Community. He was a NY Mets fan, enjoyed camping, fishing and cigars, and was a loving father and husband.
In addition to his wife Ida, Frank is survived by his son Keith Sandall and his wife Susie, his daughter Lauren Sandall and her partner Kevin McNamara, his granddaughter Emily Sandall, brothers William (Debbie), Donald and Robert Sandall, his sister Ada Mayer (Richard) and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 23, 10 a.m. at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Rd., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. Frank's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Dec. 20, 2019
