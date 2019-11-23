|
Frank P. Sproch
Frank P. Sproch, 64, of Norwalk, died suddenly on Thursday, November 21st, at Norwalk Hospital. Frank was born and raised in Norwalk, the son of the late Frank J. and Hermina (Toth) Sproch. He was the beloved husband of Jill M. (Fontaine) Sproch for 40 years. In addition to his loving wife Jill, Frank is survived by his children, Melissa and her husband Christoper Dobbins, Sarah and her husband Arlen Domoney, and adored grandchildren Violet and Dylan Dobbins. He will also be missed dearly by his furry friends, Duke and Delilah.
Frank had a passion for music early on, which continued throughout his adult life. He learned to play the guitar at an early age, played in a band, and shared his expertise by teaching others. He was guaranteed to be spotted enjoying the music at the Norwalk Summer Concert Series at the beach. In addition, Frank was a man of many talents: teaching his grandchildren to ride their bikes, fixing any broken household item, expert grocery shopper, and tinkering with cars and computers.
But most of all, Frank loved every moment he could spend with his family. His sense of humor was one of his greatest traits that will be missed by all who knew him.
His family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov 26th from 4-8 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Avenue, Norwalk. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27th at the funeral home, followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to: Child Guidance Center of Fairfield Mid-Fairfield County (http://childguidancemfct.org - click donate on the upper right hand side)
Published in The Hour on Nov. 24, 2019