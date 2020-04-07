|
Frederick Zubrinsky
Frederick "Fred" Zubrinsky, age 85, passed away peacefully at Norwalk Hospital on Saturday, April 4th. Born in Bronx, NY on June 25, 1934, Fred was the son of the late Lester and Alice Zubrinsky. Fred married the love of his life, Marjorie (Satin) Zubrinsky, in 1959 and they spent 60 wonderful years together, raising their two sons and watching their four beautiful granddaughters grow. Fred served his country in the U.S. Army and then owned an upholstery business in Greenwich, CT. Fred delighted in jokes and laughter, bringing smiles to family, friends, and strangers alike. An avid Yankees and UConn Huskies fan, Fred was very active in youth sports, serving as a coach and then commissioner of the Norwalk Jewish Center Biddy Basketball League and as a coach with the Cranbury Baseball League. Fred will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie, his sons, Todd (Mary) of Easton, CT and Mark (Stephanie) of Waxhaw, NC, and his beloved granddaughters, Rachel, Ainsley, Sydney, and Maya. Fred is predeceased by his triplet brother, Jack, and survived by the other, Alvin, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services for Fred will be held at a later date when his family and friends can gather together to celebrate his life. To leave his family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hour on Apr. 8, 2020