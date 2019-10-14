|
Frederick "Fred" Fitchen
Frederick W. "Fred" Fitchen, age 99 of Norwalk, died peacefully at the Norwalk Hospital on Saturday, October 12. He was the loving husband for 60 years of Margaret Sansbury Fitchen who passed in 2007. Fred was born in the Bronx, NY on May 29, 1920, the son of the late Frederick W. and Frances (Hess) Fitchen. He was raised in New Rochelle and moved to Norwalk in 1962. Fred was a graduate of NYU and was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WW II. He retired from the Olin Corp. after many years working in sales and marketing.
Fred was a member and the former president of the Norwalk-Wilton Chapter of AARP. He was a lifelong NY Yankees fan and also enjoyed tracing his family history. He loved his family dearly and despite his age remained very sharp-minded.
Survivors include three daughters, Margaret Kurker (Wayne), Carol Hamilton and Paula Begnoche, his brother Franklin Fitchen (Barbara), six grandchildren, Julia Schneide (Jackson), Jared Kurker, Wesley and Travis Hamilton, Christopher and Matthew Begnoche. Also surviving are his great-grandchildren Mirabelle Hamilton, Leila Schneider and Renley Begnoche, and several nieces and nephews.
Fred's family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 3-5 PM. Graveside services will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, 11 AM at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, NY. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hour on Oct. 15, 2019