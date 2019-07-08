Frederick Ernest Horvath

On June 24, 2019 Fred died peacefully in his sleep in his Sammamish home with his family at his side. Born in 1924 to Reverend Samuel Horvath and his wife Bertha Dokus Horvath, Fred and his four brothers were raised in South Norwalk, Connecticut. Fred attended the U.S. Naval Academy and rose to the rank of Commander, serving in the Korean War. In 1961 Fred received his doctorate from the University of Michigan with his thesis, "Subcortical Mechanisms in Behaviour." He worked as a neuroscientist at NY Medical College for 31 years. Fred is survived by his adoring wife Karen and daughter Kathryn from Sammamish WA, his brother Reverend Theodore Horvath from Valley Forge, PA and several nieces and nephews. He cherished his family and his loss cannot be estimated. Fred will be greatly missed for his generosity and endless love of people, his laughter and great love of life finding joy through all circumstances. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Crossroads Bible Church, Bellevue, WA. He will be laid to rest on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA with military honors. For a full obituary, please see https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/bellevue-wa/frederick-horvath-8762252

*In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Seattle's Union Gospel Mission: https://www.ugm.org/ -or- Samaritan's Purse: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/ Published in The Hour on July 9, 2019