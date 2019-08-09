|
Frederick Pascariello
Frederick Pascariello, 90, husband of Erika Safren Pascariello of Westport, passed away August 8, 2019 at the Norwalk Hospital.
Born April 30, 1929 in Norwalk, CT, he was the son of the late Fred and Jenny Martorello Pascariello,
Mr. Pascariello was a self-employed mason and contractor for 50 years. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the V.F.W. in Westport. He also served as a volunteer fireman in Westport.
In addition to his wife Erika, he is survived by his two sons Fredrick John Pascariello of Maryland and Chris Pascariello of Westport, by two grandchildren Anthony Pascariello of Seymour and Pauline Pascariello of Maryland, and by sisters Rose Kovacs and Francis Kelly.
He was predeceased by his sister Kathrin Sargent and brothers Vincent, Joseph, and Carmine Pascariello.
Friends may call on Monday from 4:00-7:00PM at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 AM in the Church of the Assumption, 98 Riverside Ave., Westport. Burial will follow in Assumption-Greens Farms Cemetery, Westport. Please visit www.collinsfh.com/obituaries to leave condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ().
Published in The Hour on Aug. 10, 2019