Gabriel Allende
Gabriel Allende, 93, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away May 5, 2019. He was born June 17, 1925 in NYC, NY. Gabe is survived by his wife Sue Allende, his sister Mary Kanian, his four children Laura Allende, Lucille Velander, Manny (Antonia) Allende and Christine Beardsley, six grandchildren CJ and Dana Velander, Thomas & Teddy Beardsley and Michael & Celine Allende, his two step children Rhonda (Norm) Shotwell and Ted (Cindy) Hodges. Gabe was preceded by his parents, Manuel Martin Allende & Maria Jerez Allende, his first wife Mamie Allende, his siblings Albert and John Guiteras, Lucy Mazzoli, and his son in law Tom Beardsley.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 on Saturday, 18 May, 2019 at the Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, 645 W Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880. Flowers may be sent to the Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home.
Published in The Hour on May 10, 2019