|
|
Gabriella Loren DeVito
Gabriella Loren DeVito, 35, of Norfolk, formerly of Westport, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. She is the daughter of Mary and Thomas DeVito, sister of Danielle and Brianna DeVito, Talia Silvestro, and loving aunt GG to Dominic and Rosalie Silvestro. She will also be remembered by the hundreds of people touched by her bright spirit and kind heart. Gabriella was abundantly kind, compassionate and sensitive. Since childhood, she was adventurous, goofy, and full of life.
Throughout the struggles she faced in life, she remained kind and gentle and always concerned with others. In recovery, she was appreciative of her life, her family, friends and her sobriety. She devoted herself for the past five and a half years to a career helping anyone she could in their own recovery, where she found purpose in helping others who struggled with addiction.
Her journey and the strength she carried was inspiring and exciting for everyone who loves her. Her heart cared deeply for everyone she met. She was an exceptional daughter, sister, aunt and friend and she will be missed dearly by us all.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, October 27th at 12:00 noon at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue in Norwalk. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 AM until the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Operation Hope - www.operationhopect.org
Published in The Hour on Oct. 23, 2019