Gail Deaver
Gail Deaver Interment Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Westport Unitarian Universalist Church Memorial Garden. Gail passed away on October 7, 2018 in Stuart, FL. A reception to celebrate Gail's life will follow at one of her favorite places Compo Beach, Westport, CT. Look for a white tent. Text Elly (954-298-5489) with questions.
Gail is survived by her daughters Elly Keane, Grace Mauzy; grandchildren Janet Marley-Mauzy, Chris Keane, Jamie Crane-Mauzy, Jeanee Crane-Mauzy, Jilly Crane-Mauzy; and great-grandson Tilaani Marley.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 4, 2019