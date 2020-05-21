Gail Patricia FitchGail Patricia Fitch, a resident of Norwalk, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Notre Dame Convalescent Home in Norwalk. Born December 3, 1934 in Yonkers, NY, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Louise (Ryan) Schwartz. She was 85.Gail graduated from Eastchester High School in 1955 and attended Secretarial School. She worked for Eastern Airlines in New York City, Famous Artist in Westport, CT and was a Para Professional for the Norwalk Public Schools for many years. Gail started her career as a Para Professional as a volunteer at McGrath School in 1976 helping children learn how to read. For many years, Gail was a devote attendee of St. Matthew Church in Norwalk. She was an avid reader and loved spending time at the beach as well as spending time with her family especially around Thanksgiving and Christmas.Gail was a loving mother and is survived by her children, Frederick Houston and his wife, Ann Marie, of North Attleboro, MA; John Houston, and his wife, Jane, of Worcester, MA; Debbie Fitch and her husband, Bill Grumbly, of Summit, NY; and Jennifer Fitch Duncan and her husband, Heath, of Norwalk. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Leah, Bing, Melissa, Emily, Mary, Grace, Joey, David and Molly and eight great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by her husband Barry Arnold Fitch in November of 1999 and by a sister Joan Fisher.The family will have a private service and burial which will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery. The Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, Darien handled the arrangement.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arthur J. Perchino Scholarship fund, Columbus Magnet School, Norwalk, CT.