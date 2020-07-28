Gail Ratchford
Gail Ratchford, age 78, entered into eternal life July 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. Gail was married for nearly 58 years to Roger, the love of her life, and raised three children: Moira, Michael and Brendan. She was especially devoted to Michael, fighting to ensure that he got the right education and opportunities to thrive despite the challenge of developmental disabilities. As an enthusiastic volunteer with STAR, Inc. since 1970, she was an intrinsic part of this unparalleled organization dedicated to improving the lives of the differently abled. Gail was also a much-loved special education teacher at Wolfpit and Cranbury schools. Her caring and patient approach stayed with her students, who would often give her a big hug when they spotted her out in a store, even years later. She was always reaching out to people with sweet cards, thoughtful gifts, and kind phone calls. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary, not just of her family and friends, but of everyone in her circle of life. Through her volunteer work with the Legion of Mary, she reached out to people at nursing homes like Cassena and the Brookdale, bringing with her a ray of cheer, faith, and love. Like a hummingbird, Gail was always flitting about in her own peripatetic way, seeking a friendly bond with everyone she met. At the last family reunion, she was awarded the trophy for the most talkative, which was quite a feat in a family of gabbers. When Gail was diagnosed with leukemia, we were floored by how many people called, brought food, and offered to help during this trying time. It was clearly a testament to how many lives she touched. We will miss her dearly. Services will be private, and we know that if not for these awful coronatimes, the church would be overflowing at her funeral. A future celebration of her life will be held for her extended circle of friends, and details will be provided once they are determined. Please make any donations to STAR, Inc. https://www.starct.org/