Melvin L. Garrison, Sr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his home in Norwalk, CT. Melvin was born on September 22, 1931 in Exmore, VA to the late Judson and Helen Garrison. Melvin is survived by his beloved wife of sixty two years, Helen Garrison, his children, Patricia Treherne (Alfred) and Melvin L. Garrison, Jr., special granddaughter Latisha Williams (Rodney), grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 17 West Ave., Norwalk, CT. with Rev. Dr. Lindsay Curtis officiating and Rev. Carleton Giles, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 12, 2020