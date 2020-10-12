1/
Gene J. Bonanni
Born March 9, 1928. Passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020.
He joins his loving wife who died in 1990 as well as his son James who died in 2013.
He is survived by his 3 sons, Joseph, Thomas, and Michael; his 3 daughters, Genie, Linda, and Michelle; his 5 grandchildren, Melanie, Melissa, Jesse, Lonny, and Nicole; and his 4 great-grandchildren, Macy, Maximus, Marcus, and Vanessa.
He was an excellent builder, fisherman, golfer, and storyteller. His entire family will remember him always for the wisdom and love that he imparted over his long productive life as well as his patriotism, serving in the Navy during WWII.

Published in The Hour on Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

