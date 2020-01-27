The Hour Obituaries
Genell McDowell Obituary
Genell Kemp McDowell
Genell Kemp McDowell, 80, transitioned peacefully on January 22, 2020. She was born in Anderson County, South Carolina on October 9, 1939 to S.T. Kemp and Dorothy Wiliford Kemp. Mrs. McDowell was predeceased by her husband James R. McDowell, Sr. She retired from Norwalk Hospital after numerous years of service. Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Lisa Wigfall (Gregory); one son, James McDowell, Jr. (Kimberly), six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, one sister, Sylvia Middleton (Ronald) and a host of extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 17 West Ave., Norwalk, CT. with Rev. Dr. Lindsay Curtis officiating. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in The Hour on Jan. 28, 2020
