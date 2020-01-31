|
George E. Beltz
George E. Beltz of Weston, Connecticut passed away peacefully in his home on January 7, 2020 in the loving company of his family. An only child, George was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on December 10, 1925, to the late George Joseph and O'Tillie Beltz. He recently celebrated his 94th birthday, a milestone that made him proud.
George is survived by his wife, Phyllis Santangelo Beltz, his five children and their spouses; Diane and Bruce Jacobson, Peter and Maryann Beltz, Eric Beltz and Almita Rodriguez, Marianne Keith, Christian and Nicolette Beltz, and his beloved thirteen grandchildren; Lauren, Nathaniel, and Vivienne Jacobson; Peter, Julianne and Jared Beltz; Mariah and Michael Rodriguez; Grayson, Liam and Susannah Keith; and Isabella and Jemma Beltz.
George was a proud veteran of the United States Army Air Corps for which he served during World War II. Through his service, he developed a deep love of aviation, plane mechanics, and problem solving. His love of learning was further impassioned while studying at Yale University, where he graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1952. He later received an MBA from the University of Connecticut. His inquisitive mind was always keen to learn from his children, and later his grandchildren.
His professional career of over 40 years began at Bunker Ramo Corporation where he served as Vice President of Systems Engineering and was a key member in the development of the first NASDAQ electronic display systems for the New York Stock Exchange. He was later named the Assistant Vice President of Operations for the New York Stock Exchange where he was expanding trading capabilities with his design of a fiber optic network and automated trading kiosks. Following his retirement from the NYSE, George served as the Associate Director of Outreach at Columbia University's Center for Advanced Technology.
His career notwithstanding, George found his greatest source of pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren, who gave him endless joy.
George was a compassionate man who will be remembered for his kind and open heart, a man who welcomed everyone, enjoyed the company of friends and family, and whose intellectual curiosity remained strong throughout his life.
A private service and life celebration in honor of George was held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Francis Church in Weston, Connecticut. In remembrance of George, and in honor of his love of education and of children, donations may be made to the St. Francis Preschool Scholarship Fund, St. Francis Preschool, 35 Northfield Road, Weston, Connecticut.
Published in The Hour on Feb. 2, 2020