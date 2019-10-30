|
George Benjamin Ferris, Jr.
George B. Ferris, Jr., 51, died suddenly on October 26, 2019. Born and raised in Greenwich, Connecticut, George graduated from Greenwich High School and went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Vocational Education at NYIT. He came to Long Island in 1994 and worked for the past twenty years with Western Suffolk BOCES as an auto shop teacher and for the past seven years with Verizon Fleet Services as a fleet mechanic. George was a classic car fanatic and loved restoring classic Mustangs in particular. He was also a huge Star Wars fan and collector and an eternal animal lover.
George is survived by his wife, Kristen, his son, Zacharia, his mother, Marilyn Bivona and her husband Chuck, his father, George, Sr., a brother, Andrew and his wife Demetria and his sister, Sherri Brown and her husband Matt, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions made in George's memory to Last Chance Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1661, Southampton, New York 11969, are appreciated.
Published in The Hour on Oct. 31, 2019