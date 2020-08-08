George A. Daon
George A. Daon, 77, originally of Norwalk, Connecticut and most recently (2016) of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was the husband of Karen (Miller) Daon, his loving wife of 52 years. George was a kind and gentle man, who cared deeply about his family and was loved by all who met him.
George was born in Manhattan in 1943 to George Daon and Emily Bozzi. He served in the National Guard and was a member of the American Legion. George was a lifelong auto parts and service manager for GM dealers. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three loving children: Ginger Kimerling, her husband, David, and grandchildren, Andrew and Jay of Phoenix, AZ; Michelle Lopa, her husband, Gregory, and grandchildren, Mia and Roman, of Wethersfield, CT; and George Daon, Jr., his wife, Sarah, and grandchildren, Ethan, George Daon III (Tripp) and Mason, of Alameda, CA.
George was a car enthusiast throughout his entire life and enjoyed all types of racing. His complete restoration of a 1933 Willys Coupe reflected his passion for cars and his collaboration with so many. George enjoyed restoring jukeboxes, traveling and relaxing on his porch with his family and friends.
Services will be private. Interment will be held in CT at a later date. Donations can be made in George's name to the MUSC Foundation/Hollings Cancer Center in recognition of the wonderful care he received by Dr. Brian Hess and his hematology and oncology team, or to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
.